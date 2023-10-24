Watch Webinar: The View from Israel’s South

Two weeks after Hamas’s devastating 10/7 attack, hear from JINSA Senior Vice President of Israeli Affairs MG (ret.) Yaacov Ayish about how affected communities in Israel’s south are faring based on his time spent assisting recovery efforts there. Moderated by JINSA President and CEO Michael Makovsky, PhD.

The Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) is dedicated to educating Congressional, military and civilian national security decision-makers on American defense and strategic interests, primarily in the Middle East, the cornerstone of which is a robust U.S.-Israeli security cooperation. JINSA believes that a strong American military and national security posture is the best guarantor of peace and the survival of our values and civilization.