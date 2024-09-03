Watch Webinar – View From a Junior IDF Officer Fighting in Gaza

During nearly 11 months of war in Gaza following Hamas’ October 7 savage invasion, IDF soldiers have faced some of the most challenging terrain fighting in a densely urban environment, where the enemy wears civilian clothes, uses civilians as human shields, embeds itself in hospitals and mosques, militarizes every form of infrastructure, cares nothing about its own civilian population, utilizes an extensive tunnels system, and booby-traps everything while maintaining control over 100 hostages. JINSA hosted a conversation with a junior-level IDF officer with first-hand knowledge about the complexities and challenges of operating a special operations unit in Gaza.

The webinar featured IDF Captain (res.) Koby Cohen, a platoon commander during Operation Swords of Iron. JINSA President and CEO Michael Makovsky, PhD, moderated the discussion.