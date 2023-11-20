Watch Webinar – War Update 11/20

Six weeks after Hamas’s devastating 10/7 terror attack, hear from retired IDF Major General (ret.) and JINSA Distinguished Fellow Yaakov Amidror and JINSA Senior Vice President for Israeli Affairs IDF Major General (ret.) Yaacov Ayish about the developing situation in Israel and Gaza, and on the latest in ceasefire-hostage negotiations. Moderated by Blaise Misztal, JINSA’s Vice President for Policy.

