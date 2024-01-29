Watch Webinar – Was the ICJ Ruling a Win for Israel?

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued a preliminary ruling today in the spurious case brought by South Africa accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

JINSA invites you to join a discussion with Col. Marc Warren, USA (ret.), LTC Geoffrey S. Corn, USA (ret.), and IDF Colonel (res.) Adv. Pnina Sharvit Baruch on the ruling and its significance. Blaise Misztal JINSA’s Vice President for Policy, will moderate the conversation.