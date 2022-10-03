Watch Webinar: Implications of Italy’s Election – What Meloni Means for U.S. and Israel

Giorgia Meloni is poised to become Italy’s next prime minister—and the first woman to hold the post—after her Brothers of Italy party, together with two other right-wing partners, emerged victorious in the September 25 election. Although her party’s historical ties to the fascist movement have raised concerns, Meloni has spoken in support of NATO, Ukraine, and Israel during her campaign and against Russian and Chinese expansionism.
Watch JINSA’s discussion to learn more about Meloni and the implications of her election for Italy, the United States, and Israel from Maurizio Molinari, Editor in Chief of the Italian daily la Repubblica.
The Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) is dedicated to educating Congressional, military and civilian national security decision-makers on American defense and strategic interests, primarily in the Middle East, the cornerstone of which is a robust U.S.-Israeli security cooperation. JINSA believes that a strong American military and national security posture is the best guarantor of peace and the survival of our values and civilization.