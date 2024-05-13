Watch Webinar – Who is Funding the Campus Protestors?

The anti-Israel encampments that speedily sprang up at college campuses across the country were originally depicted as organic protests. But as they’ve metastasized, it’s become clear they are in fact well-funded, supplied, and tactically organized operations designed to make America’s campuses dangerous for Jewish students.

To explore the sources and motivations behind these violent protests, join JINSA for a webinar with NGO Monitor President Gerald Steinberg to discuss their latest report, The NGO Network Orchestrating Antisemitic Incitement on American Campuses, and editor of TheEditors.com, Ira Stoll, on his latest piece in the Wall Street Journal. This discussion will be moderated by JINSA’s Director of Research, Jacob Olidort.