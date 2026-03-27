What To Know About Iran’s Military as the U.S. Weighs Ground Operations

Iran’s military has taken a significant beating in the opening weeks of the U.S.-Israeli offensive — but Tehran continues to demonstrate a defiant disruptiveness.

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Israel says it has destroyed or disabled 330 of Iran’s estimated 470 ballistic missile launchers. But Iranian responses have persisted.

A recent report from the Jewish Institute for National Security of America found that while U.S., Israeli and Arab air defenses have intercepted over 90% of Iranian missiles and drones, Iranian strikes on radar systems have eroded the detection network.

Threat level: Iran’s Shahed drones are cheap and easy to produce, as well as harder to “detect and defeat than its missiles, and produced more than double the hits,” per JINSA.

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