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What To Know About Iran’s Military as the U.S. Weighs Ground Operations

Axios - Friday, March 27, 2026 by Avery Lotz and |
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Iran’s military has taken a significant beating in the opening weeks of the U.S.-Israeli offensive — but Tehran continues to demonstrate a defiant disruptiveness.

Israel says it has destroyed or disabled 330 of Iran’s estimated 470 ballistic missile launchers. But Iranian responses have persisted.

  • A recent report from the Jewish Institute for National Security of America found that while U.S., Israeli and Arab air defenses have intercepted over 90% of Iranian missiles and drones, Iranian strikes on radar systems have eroded the detection network.

Threat level: Iran’s Shahed drones are cheap and easy to produce, as well as harder to “detect and defeat than its missiles, and produced more than double the hits,” per JINSA.

Read the full article in Axios.