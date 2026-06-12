INFOGRAPHIC: What’s the Deal With The Deal?
The United States and Iran have reached a “final, agreed-upon text” of a deal, according to a June 12 statement from the leader of Pakistan, who is mediating the talks. What is not yet known is what that text contains. President Donald Trump claimed on June 11 that the deal’s “final points have been, in both concept and great detail, approved by all parties.”
However, sources claiming to be knowledgeable about the deal have apparently leaked purported parts of it to various U.S., Israeli, and Iranian media. It is not known how accurate these various claims are. Indeed, some of the reported elements of the deal vary greatly depending on the source. And President Donald Trump stated that Iranian claims about the deal’s content have “no relation to the truth.”
Yet, all reporting, as well as U.S. officials’ public statements, converge on one theme: the deal involves major concessions to the Iranian regime.
Reportedly, the United States will be lifting all sanctions and asset freezes on Iran; ending the blockade on Iran’s ports; and removing U.S. military assets from the region. Vice President J.D. Vance said if Iran’s leaders abide by the deal, “economic benefits will flow to them.” At the same time, some reporting indicates the deal commits America to not striking Iran again, under any circumstances, and also shields Hezbollah from Israeli operations.
In exchange, Iran will pledge to roll back its nuclear program and threats to commercial shipping—but most relevant details have been punted to a second round of talks, according to media reports. Little or no action, it seems, will be taken on Iran’s drone and missile programs; internal repression; and world-leading terror financing.
JINSA has compiled the below infographic detailing the different accounts of the deal now taking shape.
|Official Statements
|Claims by President Donald Trump
|“The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing. What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth.”
|Claims by Vice President JD Vance
|“I’m seeing a lot of fake information about a potential deal to reopen the Strait and end Iran’s nuclear weapons program. First, the Iranians are not receiving any cash, and no funds are being released for simply signing a deal or attending a meeting. The deal is structured to ensure that the U.S. and its allies’ concerns are prioritized, and that if the Islamic Republic of Iran meets its obligations, then economic benefits will flow to them and to the entire region.”
|White House Background Call
|The deal includes “highly enriched material destroyed and taken away from [Iran] … a long-term commitment from Iran that they will not procure or build a nuclear weapon … an inspection regime that ensures Iran doesn’t rebuild their nuclear capacity many years down the road. … [and] a broader peace, both an end to this particular conflict but also assurances that Iran would not be funding terrorist networks and so forth.”
|Media Reporting on the Iran Deal
|Topic
|Mehr News
(Iranian regime media)
|CNN
(citing U.S. official)
|Axios
(citing U.S. officials + Arab mediators + Mehr News)
|Israel Hayom
(citing U.S. + Arab officials)
|Fox News
(citing U.S. official)
|Nuclear Program: Existing Materials & Facilities
|Unclear
|Iran commits to destroying or removing all nuclear material
|Iran agrees to take measures regarding its enriched uranium
Still unresolved: Specific next steps on uranium; Possible downblending under UN supervision
|Iran agrees to forfeit all uranium over 3.75% purity (unclear to whom)
|Iran commits to destroying or removing all nuclear material
|Nuclear Program: Future Enrichment + Weaponization
|Iran commits to not pursue nuclear weapon
|Iran commits to not pursue nuclear weapon
|Iran commits to not pursuing nuclear weapon
|Iran agrees to forgo enrichment in future (* disputed by Iran)
Iran commits to not pursue nuclear weapon
|Iran commits to ending nuclear program
|Strait of Hormuz
|U.S. lifts naval blockade within 30 days
Reopening of Strait under Iranian oversight
|Strait of Hormuz comes under full Iranian control
Iran agrees not to charge transit fees or interfere with commercial shipping
|Iran agrees to: Reopen the Strait within 30 days without charging shipping fees
U.S. agrees to: Lift maritime blockade on Iranian ports
|Iran commits to: Permit full and unrestricted reopening of Strait
Provide information on mines it laid and possible mine removal
|Iran commits to: Permit full and unrestricted reopening of Strait
|Lebanon
|Immediate ceasefire in Lebanon
|Full Lebanon ceasefire
|U.S. + Iran agree to: Extend ceasefire 60 days, including pausing hostilities in Lebanon
|Both sides agree to discuss in next round of talks
|Unclear
|Missiles + Proxies
|Iran’s missile program + proxy support excluded
|Unclear
|Unclear
|Both sides agree to discuss in next round of talks
|Iran commits to stop all proxy funding
|Funding + Sanctions Relief
|U.S. commits to: Lift oil and petrochemical sanctions; Provide $300bn to Iran’s economy; Release $24bn in frozen assets, including $12bn upfront; Lift U.S., UN, and IAEA sanctions
|U.S. agrees to release funds based on Iranian compliance
|U.S. + Iran agree to: Mechanism for accessing frozen Iranian funds in Qatar for humanitarian purposes
U.S. agrees to: Grant Iran 60-day sanction waiver to sell oil; Increase sanctions relief in exchange for Iranian compliance
Still under discussion: Iran receives some frozen assets upon signing (Iranian demand); U.S. releases frozen assets in tranches dependent on compliance
|U.S. agrees to: Release $12–15bn to Iran for humanitarian purposes in installments under Qatari supervision
|U.S. agrees to release funds based on Iranian compliance
|Military Activities
|U.S. commits to: Withdraw forces from Iran’s vicinity; Respect Iranian sovereignty and noninterference
|Unclear
|Unclear
|U.S. + Iran agree not to: Conduct further military action against each other or regional countries
U.S. agrees to: Withdraw all warships from areas near Iran; End maritime blockade within 30 days
|Unclear
|Further Negotiations
|60-day negotiating period; Creation of implementation monitoring mechanism; No new U.S. deployments or sanctions; Final talks conditioned on sanctions relief, asset releases, and lifted blockade
|Both sides agree to discuss in next round: Next steps on Iran’s nuclear program; Sanctions relief
|U.S. + Iran agree to: Address Iran’s nuclear program in future talks
|Both sides agree to discuss in next round: Possible withdrawal of U.S. forces from Gulf; Future management of the Strait of Hormuz; Iran’s missile program; Iran’s proxy support; Situation in Lebanon
Timetable still under discussion: Talks begin within 14 days (U.S. demand) or within 60 days (Iranian demand)
|Unclear