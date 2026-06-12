INFOGRAPHIC: What’s the Deal With The Deal?

The United States and Iran have reached a “final, agreed-upon text” of a deal, according to a June 12 statement from the leader of Pakistan, who is mediating the talks. What is not yet known is what that text contains. President Donald Trump claimed on June 11 that the deal’s “final points have been, in both concept and great detail, approved by all parties.”

However, sources claiming to be knowledgeable about the deal have apparently leaked purported parts of it to various U.S., Israeli, and Iranian media. It is not known how accurate these various claims are. Indeed, some of the reported elements of the deal vary greatly depending on the source. And President Donald Trump stated that Iranian claims about the deal’s content have “no relation to the truth.”

Yet, all reporting, as well as U.S. officials’ public statements, converge on one theme: the deal involves major concessions to the Iranian regime.

Reportedly, the United States will be lifting all sanctions and asset freezes on Iran; ending the blockade on Iran’s ports; and removing U.S. military assets from the region. Vice President J.D. Vance said if Iran’s leaders abide by the deal, “economic benefits will flow to them.” At the same time, some reporting indicates the deal commits America to not striking Iran again, under any circumstances, and also shields Hezbollah from Israeli operations.

In exchange, Iran will pledge to roll back its nuclear program and threats to commercial shipping—but most relevant details have been punted to a second round of talks, according to media reports. Little or no action, it seems, will be taken on Iran’s drone and missile programs; internal repression; and world-leading terror financing.

JINSA has compiled the below infographic detailing the different accounts of the deal now taking shape.

Official Statements Claims by President Donald Trump “The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing. What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth.” Claims by Vice President JD Vance “I’m seeing a lot of fake information about a potential deal to reopen the Strait and end Iran’s nuclear weapons program. First, the Iranians are not receiving any cash, and no funds are being released for simply signing a deal or attending a meeting. The deal is structured to ensure that the U.S. and its allies’ concerns are prioritized, and that if the Islamic Republic of Iran meets its obligations, then economic benefits will flow to them and to the entire region.” White House Background Call The deal includes “highly enriched material destroyed and taken away from [Iran] … a long-term commitment from Iran that they will not procure or build a nuclear weapon … an inspection regime that ensures Iran doesn’t rebuild their nuclear capacity many years down the road. … [and] a broader peace, both an end to this particular conflict but also assurances that Iran would not be funding terrorist networks and so forth.”