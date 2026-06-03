Where Is Iran’s Highly Enriched Uranium?

President Trump has vowed to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon — and central to that pledge is the fate of its highly enriched uranium, which could be used to build at least 10 bombs.

Much of the uranium is believed to be stored so far underground that even powerful U.S. bunker-buster bombs may not be able to destroy it. A raid by U.S. forces to retrieve the uranium would carry enormous risks, including from the material itself, which could become highly toxic if it were to leak and be exposed to moisture.

…

The complex is buried deep under a mountain, most likely beyond the reach of bunker-buster bombs, according to an analysis from the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, a Washington research organization.

Read the original article in New York Times.