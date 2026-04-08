Here’s Where Things Stand With Iran After a Tentative, 2-Week Ceasefire Took Effect

The ceasefire reached Wednesday has raised hopes of halting hostilities between Iran, Israel and the United States, but many issues remain unresolved.

Reaching a permanent deal will be key to ending a war that’s shaken the Middle East and global energy markets. But there are vast differences between President Donald Trump and Iran’s surviving leaders, and America’s ally Israel has its own interests.

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Since the war began Feb. 28, Iran has launched more than 5,000 drones, over 2,100 ballistic missiles and over 50 cruise missiles, according to statistics from the Washington-based Jewish Institute for National Security of America, which has close ties to the Israeli military.

Before the war, JINSA estimated Iran’s arsenal to be between 8,000 to 10,000 ballistic missiles of various ranges. No public estimate exists of Iran’s drone stockpile.

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