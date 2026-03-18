Why Gulf States Aren’t Joining the War — Despite Attacks on Their Soil

Even as Iran expands attacks across the Persian Gulf, several of the countries directly targeted are still refusing to join the fight against Iran, opting instead for restraint and diplomacy. Gulf governments say their priority is defending their territory while preventing a wider conflict that could destabilize the region and global energy markets.

When asked by Fox News White House senior correspondent Peter Doocy about Iran’s strikes on Gulf states Monday, Donald Trump said experts had not anticipated Tehran would target neighboring countries.

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Another factor shaping Gulf restraint is a regional policy of refusing to allow their territory to be used for attacks on Iran.

Some U.S. military experts say the Gulf’s hesitation is also tied to long-standing concerns about Washington’s reliability in the region.

Vice Adm. Robert S. Harward, a former deputy commander of U.S. Central Command and a strategic advisor with the JINSA think tank, told Fox News Digital that inconsistent U.S. policies have eroded trust among Gulf partners.

“Our policies in the Middle East have been more cyclical than a revolving door,” Harward said. “We have failed to earn the trust and confidence of our Gulf partners over the last decade and a half. And that lack of trust and confidence has only exacerbated the threat from Iran to the region.”

The now retired vice admiral said Gulf governments are weighing the risks of escalation carefully. “As these countries consider whether to go on the offensive, they are worried about what happens when we leave,” he said. “Admittedly, these countries are challenged to defend themselves against a country of 90 million without us.”

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