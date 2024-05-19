Why Israel Needs to Conquer Rafah and Defeat Hamas

The Biden administration’s warnings that an Israeli military incursion into Rafah would cause a great number of civilian casualties are being proven wrong as few Palestinian civilians have died since Israel decided to enter the Hamas stronghold.

The international community’s claim that Israel had no credible plan to deal with the Palestinian civilians in Rafah is also being proven wrong as hundreds of thousands of civilians are moving out of harm’s way and relocating to other areas of Gaza.

Under pressure from their far-left constituencies and failing to stand strong in the face of evil, western governments are instead insisting that Israel stop fighting Hamas and allow the terror group to regroup and win.

According to Jacob Olidort, director of research for the Gemunder Center for Defense & Strategy at JINSA, pressure or no, Israel has no choice but to enter the southernmost Gaza city.

“Rafah is critical to the completion of Israel’s objectives in Gaza—not only the last bastion of Hamas, but likely the location of many of the hostages—and so not going in is simply not an option,” Olidort told JNS.

“Israel has been fighting amid heightened international scrutiny and pressure since the very beginning,” he said. “In fact, in late October, Pope Francis reportedly alluded to Israel’s military response as a form of terrorism in a call with Israel’s President Isaac Herzog,” he noted.

Such sentiment has become commonplace on university campuses across America and Europe, as well as in the halls of power in many countries.

As Olidort correctly notes, “Although the loss of one innocent life is a tragedy, it is unfortunately an aspect of all wars.”

According to figures released by Israel last week, the Israel Defense Forces is actually outperforming other western militaries in this regard, achieving a historically low civilian-to-combatant casualty ratio.

“Despite Israel going to great lengths to protect civilians—including by halting military operations when an innocent bystander is in the target—the criticism it has faced has been both disproportionate and without context, based universally on the unreliable reporting from Gaza’s Health Ministry,” said Olidort.