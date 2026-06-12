Why Israel Stopped When Trump Said Stop: Understanding the 12-hour Iran War

To help make sense of what happened, what the country experienced, and what it means going forward, it is useful to look at other examples.

Never has Israel had a more supportive president in the White House. That’s the upside. The downside? Never has Israel been so dependent on a US president.

And this is where Google comes into play.

But after a year, both realized that when Google is your partner, Google has something to say about how the company is run. Amidror said one of his friends disliked the arrangement and decided to sever the partnership and continue on his own.

The other chose to stay with Google and figure out how to work with its input.

“If someone thinks that when Google is your partner, you can neglect Google, I think they are making a big mistake,” Amidror said.

“But you have to make a strategic decision. Do you want to continue with Google and have some flexibility here, or do you say, ‘Okay, I’ll continue alone without Google?’”

Amidror said that when he posed that question to other friends, they all gave the same answer.

“All my friends told me that if they had to make the decision, they would stay with Google. This is the situation of Israel today. We are with Google, and we have to take into consideration that Google is our partner.”

The US, to carry the metaphor, is Israel’s Google. As a result, it will have a say in how we run our startup.

At times, that smarts. At times, it is frustrating. At times, it limits your ability to make fully independent decisions.

But it also carries enormous benefits – benefits that should not be overlooked in a moment of frustration over interference by the larger partner.

Keeping the bigger picture in mind

IT IS ALSO important to keep the bigger picture in mind. And what is the bigger picture? Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu often boasts that he has been sounding the alarm about Iran’s nuclear program for more than 30 years. And he has. It has been his top priority.

When history is written a hundred years from now, one of the defining elements of Netanyahu’s legacy will be his efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

That remains his overriding priority. Hezbollah, the Houthis, Hamas – all of that is secondary. What is key, what is essential, is preventing Iran from getting the bomb.

Then along comes Trump and says, “I’m almost there. I’m just a step away from getting the Iranians to concede on the nuclear issue in negotiations. The military pressure, the economic pressure, it’s having an effect, and soon they will give it up in talks.”

Do you believe him – a president who has declared peace where there is no peace, victory where there is no victory, and the destruction of Iran’s military capabilities when they clearly still possess them? Maybe not.

But remember: he is Google, and Google has a say.

Why Netanyahu bends to Trump’s demands

This is why Netanyahu deferred this week to Trump’s wishes and did not carry out the type of attack Israel had reportedly planned for Iran on Monday after the Iranian regime fired 11 ballistic missiles at Israel. Trump said stop shooting, and Israel – and Iran – stopped shooting.

Why?

To give those negotiations a chance.