Saudi Crown Prince Doesn’t Speak English—But is Fluent in the Language of Power

Maj. Gen. (ret.) Amidror said, “he went for an ambitious plan which requires a lot of money. Now he will have to make weighty decisions. He bought an air force and planes, and what did he do? Nothing. He went for a grandiose military buildup, and even in the war against the Houthis in Yemen, he was unsuccessful.”



“I’m willing to guess that he has good intentions, but his ability is less than his intentions. For example, he wanted to sell shares in the giant oil company Aramco, it didn’t work. The business looks bad. He pursued a policy of arrests, arresting anyone he wanted. The VIPs paid a ransom and were released,” Amidror stated. “Even the strange arrest of the Lebanese Prime Minister, Saad Hariri, seems like a bad joke. The French released him, and Hariri, who was forced to read a dictated message in Saudi Arabia about his resignation, returned to power in Beirut. With all the public relations, the ostentation, and the enormous ambitions, bin Salman, in my opinion, doesn’t understand the new world.”