PRESS RELEASE – 73 U.S. Military Leaders Back U.S.-Israel Operation Against Iran, Urge Sustained Pressure

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 3, 2026

Contact: Blake Johnson

bjohnson@jinsa.org

Washington, DC — In an open letter published today, 73 retired U.S. generals and admirals fully support the joint U.S.-Israeli military action to degrade and weaken the Iranian regime’s ability to threaten the United States, our allies and partners, and the Iranian people.

Organized by the Jewish Insitute for National Security of America, the letter says that Operation Epic Fury is a justified act of self-defense to protect America lives and global stability. Tehran has spent decades supporting terrorist proxies, targeting U.S. personnel, and pursuing capabilities that could threaten the American homeland.

“For more than two decades, Iran has been targeting and killing U.S. men and women in uniform,” said Blaise Misztal, JINSA vice president for policy. “The retired senior military leaders who signed this letter have seen that threat up close and firsthand. They understand the threat that Iran poses to America, the urgent need to address it, and the tremendous capabilities that the United States and Israel have to do so, together.”

Importantly, the signatories stressed that U.S.-Israel coordination—and broader regional cooperation—will be critical to ensuring the operation achieves its objectives.

While affirming the importance of continued military and strategic pressure, the letter concludes by emphasizing that Iran’s long-term future ultimately rests with its citizens.

Prominent signees include:

ADM Edmund P. Giambastiani, Jr., USN (ret.) , Vice Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff

, Vice Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff ADM Jerome Johnson, USN (ret.) , Vice Chief of Naval Operations

, Vice Chief of Naval Operations Gen W.L. Nyland USMC (ret.) , Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps (ACMC)

, Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps (ACMC) Gen Philip M. Breedlove, USAF (ret.) , Supreme Allied Commander Europe and Commander, U.S. European Command

, Supreme Allied Commander Europe and Commander, U.S. European Command ADM Timothy J. Keating, USN (ret.) , Commander, U.S. Pacific Command

, Commander, U.S. Pacific Command GEN James D. Thurman, USA (ret.) , Commander, United Nations Command, ROK-United States Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea

, Commander, United Nations Command, ROK-United States Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea GEN David M. Rodriguez, USA (ret.) , Commander of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM)

, Commander of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) Gen Mike Hostage, USAF (ret.) , Commander, Air Combat Command

, Commander, Air Combat Command Gen Charles Wald, USAF (ret.), Deputy Commander of U.S. European Command (EUCOM)

The letter states:

As retired senior American military leaders, we support the joint U.S.-Israeli military action to degrade and weaken the Iranian regime’s ability to threaten the United States, our allies and partners, and the Iranian people. And we commend the valor of the outstanding United States Military and our Intelligence Community engaged in this operation.

Since its inception 47 years ago, the radical regime, whose slogan is “Death to America, Death to Israel,” has committed to endangering the lives of U.S. troops, diplomats, and civilians across the Middle East and here at home. Hundreds of Americans have lost their lives at the hands of the Islamic Republic and its terrorist proxies. Leaders in Tehran openly state their ambitions to spill American blood, evict the United States from the Middle East, eliminate Israel, and dominate a region that remains vital to global stability. Through its proxies, it is the largest state sponsor of terrorism. It has been developing the missile and nuclear capability to threaten the eastern seaboard of the United States. It has sought all this with the aid and support of U.S. adversaries, including Russia, China, and North Korea.

U.S.-Israel military action is a response to Iran’s unstinting efforts to make those ambitions a reality. Following last summer’s 12-Day War, Tehran has redoubled its missile building program to hold at risk our bases, our partners, and ultimately our homeland. Its proxy forces in Yemen, Iraq, Lebanon, and elsewhere continue to threaten U.S. targets, Israel, and freedom of navigation in some of the world’s most vital waterways.

And it has persisted in its nuclear weapons pursuit, despite being offered every offramp possible. Since Operation Midnight Hammer against its main enrichment sites last June, Iran has attempted to rebuild elements of its destroyed nuclear infrastructure. It has fortified new undeclared facilities, including the deeply buried site at Pickaxe Mountain, and blocked inspectors. Throughout, it has refused to negotiate the full dismantlement of its atomic weapons program that is illegal under international law and has no verifiably peaceful intentions.

The regime’s brutal crackdown on protestors showed the entire world just what it is willing to do to keep its people—and the region—under its thumb.

For all these reasons, it is noteworthy that the United States is working so closely with Israel and other regional partners. Such cooperation is vital to degrade and eliminate the regime’s arsenals, undermine its organs of oppression, and signal unmistakably that it cannot continue threatening not only core U.S. interests, but the broader security and prosperity of the Middle East and its own population.

It will ultimately be up to the Iranian people to bring down the regime and enable a better future for Iran and the world.

Read the Letter

Jewish Institute for National Security of America

1101 14th Street, NW

Suite 1030

Washington, DC 20005

www.jinsa.org