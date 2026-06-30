Ahmed Al-Sharaa Needs a Course Correction

Giran Ozcan is the fellow for Kurdish affairs at the Jewish Institute for National Security in America (JINSA). Prior to JINSA, Giran was the founding executive director of the Kurdish Peace Institute. He previously worked with the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) at its overseas representative offices and served as the HDP Representative to the United States of America between 2017 and 2021. He graduated from the University of Warwick with a degree in sociology and worked at the Center for Turkey Studies in London between 2011 and 2016. He was a founding editor of The Region, an online news outlet covering the Middle East.

Jonah Brody is a policy analyst at JINSA. His research interests include Middle Eastern geopolitics, counterterrorism, and Turkish foreign and security policy. Jonah holds an MA in International Security from Sciences Po Paris, a BA in History from the University of Tennessee at Martin, and a Post-Graduate Diploma in Comparative Politics from Sciences Po Toulouse. He previously worked at the National Democratic Institute on the West and Central Africa portfolio and has interned at the Hudson Institute, the European Army Interoperability Centre, and the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism. His writings have appeared in The Hill, RealClearDefense, The Jerusalem Strategic Tribune, and Modern Diplomacy.

Rena Gabber is a research associate for JINSA Senior Fellow John Hannah. She formerly worked as a research assistant at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, focusing on Arab-Israel relations. Rena graduated from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service with a degree in International Politics in May 2024.