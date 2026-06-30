Ahmed Al-Sharaa Needs a Course Correction

When Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa officially assumed power after the fall of Bashar al-Assad in January 2025, he pledged to preserve “civil peace,” rebuild Syria’s military and security institutions, and restore state authority after years of fragmentation and civil war. It was an appealing proposition. Under Assad, weak state control and ungoverned territory allowed jihadist groups like the Islamic State in Syria (ISIS) to seize and hold ground. At the same time, Iran exploited eastern Syria’s porous borders to sustain a land corridor to Hezbollah in Lebanon. Restoring coherent state authority offered a credible path toward long-term stabilization of Syria and the region.
But Syria’s ongoing transition reveals a dangerous contradiction. As Damascus consolidates military and political authority, some of the policies intended to strengthen the state risk weakening its ability to secure it. Chief among them is the marginalization of the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the US-backed force that spent the last decade dismantling ISIS’ territorial caliphate, governing former jihadist strongholds, and building the intelligence networks that kept eastern Syria from sliding back into insurgency. As the SDF has lost operational control over key terrain in the northeast following clashes in January 2026 with Damascus, resurgent ISIS cells, escaped jihadist detainees, and Iran-backed Iraqi militias are taking advantage of a growing security vacuum.
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Read the full piece in the National Interest.