America’s Air Force Base in Qatar is a Liability: Shut it Down
Excerpt Below:
Iran’s missile attack against the Al Udeid U.S. Air Force base in Qatar reveals an inconvenient fact: The U.S. base there is a military liability. Worse, it is also a political liability, granting Qatar, with its anti-American agenda, too much leverage over U.S. policy.
It is time for U.S. forces to move on.
…
Michael Makovsky, PhD, a former Pentagon official, is president and CEO of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America. Blaise Misztal is its vice president for policy.
Read the full article in The Hill.