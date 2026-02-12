JINSA Distinguished Fellow MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror: “The Americans Have VERY Good Cards” in Iran Talks | JPC

JINSA Distinguished Fellow Maj. Gen. (res.) Yaakov Amidror, former Israeli National Security Advisor and former Head of Research, Israeli Military Intelligence, joined the Jerusalem Press Club to break down the tense situation in the Middle East. General Amidror gave his view on whether missiles will be included in any new Iran agreement and what the current U.S. force posture in the region signals.

General Amidror also assessed Israel’s strategic options if negotiations fall short, and shared his insights about what is likely to come next in the Gaza Strip. He argued that Hamas must be disarmed for progress to be made, and noted the challenges of doing so.

General Amidror gave his view that, given the current weakness of the Iranian regime both internally and externally, U.S. negotiators have unusually “good cards” in the game of poker that diplomacy with Iran always is. General Amidror argued that the situation is a “test of determination” for America and will show its willingness, or lack thereof, to confront a stalwart adversary like Iran.