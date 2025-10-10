Back

Arab Countries Got Tired of Hamas: They Said “Enough is Enough!” | JINSA Senior Fellow John Hannah on NewsNation

NewsNation Live - Friday, October 10, 2025 |
Share:


JINSA’s Randi and Charles Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah, former top national security advisor to U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, joined NewsNation to break down how President Donald Trump forged a historic peace deal between Israel and Hamas.

Hannah described how Trump “galvanized the entire Arab world” to accept “some responsibility” for solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, reversing a decadeslong trend of Arab countries using the conflict as an inflammatory political tool.