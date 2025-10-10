Arab Countries Got Tired of Hamas: They Said “Enough is Enough!” | JINSA Senior Fellow John Hannah on NewsNation

JINSA’s Randi and Charles Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah, former top national security advisor to U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, joined NewsNation to break down how President Donald Trump forged a historic peace deal between Israel and Hamas.

Hannah described how Trump “galvanized the entire Arab world” to accept “some responsibility” for solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, reversing a decadeslong trend of Arab countries using the conflict as an inflammatory political tool.