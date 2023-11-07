Biden’s Iran policy needs to match post-10/7 realities

Everything in the Middle East changed on 10/7, except President Biden’s Iran policy.

Hamas’s savagery exposed Iran-led Islamist extremism seeking to not only “obliterate” Jews and Israel but also to destroy the foundations of Western civilization. The United States, the guarantor of that civilization, unwittingly helped enable this aggression by accommodating and emboldening the Tehran regime.

It’s time for President Biden to recognize and confront the new stakes…

Read Full Article in The Hill.

Michael Makovsky, a former Pentagon official, is president and CEO of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America.

