Biden’s Israel arms embargo will go down as one of the worst American betrayals

New York Post - Thursday, May 9, 2024 by Michael Makovsky, PhD and Blaise Misztal and |
On Tuesday, President Biden declared, “Never forget.” On Wednesday, he forgot.

On purpose.

In remembrance of the Holocaust, Biden solemnly proclaimed, “Never again, simply translated, means never forget.”

Actually, it means never again will a genocide of the Jews be allowed.

But Biden’s interpretation is convenient, since he endangered the Jewish state the very next day by threatening to cut off deliveries to Israel of offensive weapons if it entered Rafah to finish off Hamas.

This will go down as one of the worst American betrayals of a close ally in recent memory.

