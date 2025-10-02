Decisions to Recognize Palestinian State “Don’t Do Anything” for Peace | JINSA Senior Fellow John Hannah on Fox Business

JINSA Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah joined Fox Business to discuss current events in Europe and the Middle East, including his analysis of the U.S.-Israeli peace proposal currently before Hamas. Hannah noted the decisions by nearly a dozen European nations to formally recognize a Palestinian state “don’t do anything” to end the conflict, in contrast to the “serious plan” proposed by the United States and Israel to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Hannah stated the U.S.-Israel proposal currently under review by Hamas should be the main focus of global attention, noting that the United States will go “full-frontal” behind Israel “finishing this job” to defeat Hamas if the terror group does not accept the deal.