Epic Fury Ends With a Flop

Excerpt Below:



In 38 days of war, beginning on Feb. 28, the United States and Israel decapitated Iran’s leadership, and pummeled its missile and drone arsenals, defense industry, air defenses and navy. The Iranian regime was on its back and in disarray, and CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper sought to continue another 10 to 14 days of attacks.

But then, Trump agreed to a ceasefire, and the regime in Tehran was saved.

It marked the beginning of the erosion of American leverage over Iran to get a decent deal. Iran was less likely to make concessions when the bombing stopped than it was during the war. Indeed, its leaders didn’t even abide by the ceasefire.

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