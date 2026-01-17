Iranian Regime Has “Lost All Credibility and Legitimacy” Domestically | JINSA Senior Fellow John Hannah on NewsNation

JINSA Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah joined NewsNation to weigh in on the protests that have swept Iran throughout January. Hannah assessed that the protests across each of Iran’s 31 provinces clearly signal that the Iranian regime has “lost all credibility and legitimacy among a vast majority” of Iranians.

Hannah opined that U.S. pledges to aid the protesters can, and should, still be followed through on. In addition, Hannah noted that the recent shifting of U.S. military assets to the Middle East provides the Trump administration with a wide range of options, including kinetic strikes, to further weaken the regime amid Iran’s internal upheaval.