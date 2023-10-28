The IDF Faces an Enormous Challenge in Gaza | Opinion

Now imagine having years to prepare the conditions to achieve these goals. Hamas knows a more powerful force is coming. But unlike most professional militaries, for Hamas information is not a supporting effort to combat success; combat is a supporting effort to information success. And they have prepared Gaza to produce those combat effects. IDF commanders and the soldiers they lead will face a labyrinth of sophisticated tactical traps in areas where the effectiveness of their superior firepower will be negated by urban terrain. They will have to contend with an enemy that uses civilians as camouflage to exploit IDF commitment to its obligation to minimize civilian casualties; an enemy that operates on, above, and below ground; that uses special action units trained to snatch and grab IDF soldiers to hold as hostage; that converts every apparent civilian structure or object into a military asset; that locates its most vital military assets in and around the most highly protected facilities, such as UN schools, hospitals, and mosques.

It is too easy for people who have never contemplated the immense challenge of battle-command, who have never been imbued with the “mission, men, equipment” ethos, to point to the tragic civilian consequences of close combat and yell war crime, or demand and immediate cease-fire. But true responsibility for those casualties should be the real focus as this conflict develops. The IDF will have a mission, one necessitated by the barbarism and avowed ultimate goals of Hamas. That will be their priority, as it must be. It will require tremendous sacrifice of their own troops, and largely thanks to Hamas, civilians in Gaza will also pay an unavoidable price. But before the sword of condemnation is unsheathed, we should always ask two questions: who bears responsibility for the necessity of this mission, and which side is trying get civilians killed and which side is trying to minimize that cost?

Geoffrey S. Corn is George R. Killam, Jr. chair of Criminal Law and director of the Center for Military Law and Policy, Texas Tech University School of Law; distinguished fellow, JINSA Gemunder Center for Defense & Strategy; member, Center for Ethics and the Rule of Law Advisory Council; and a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel.