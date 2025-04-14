In the Red Sea, the U.S. Is Sending a Message — But Is It Loud Enough?

America’s gloves are finally coming off against the Houthis.

That is good news, not just for restoring freedom of navigation through the Red Sea but also for sending a message to US competitors — China, Iran, and Russia — who, just days before the US strikes, were flexing their muscles with their fourth annual naval exercise in nearby waters.

To achieve lasting results, however, the United States must build on its opening salvo with increased efforts to stop Houthi resupply and direct strikes against Iranian assets, if Houthi aggression continues.

Regional Power Play

As in previous years, the Chinese-Iranian-Russian exercise — Maritime Security Belt 2025 — took place in the Gulf of Oman, a region bordering two critical chokepoints: the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

While the exercise featured modest military displays, its larger significance was symbolic: signaling the Chinese-Iranian-Russian partnership’s ability to replace an absent US as a regional security provider.

For Iran, the drill was a statement that despite its changing influence in Lebanon and Syria, it remains a significant regional actor with powerful allies. Moscow and Beijing also showcased their global reach, deploying forces to the Middle East.

To underscore this message, China deployed warships from its overseas naval base in Djibouti — across the strait from Yemen — which are capable of collecting intelligence and providing logistical resupply for Iranian and Russian naval vessels.

Iranian state television aired footage of the drills while a narrator referenced a future region “without any US presence” — a message that may resonate with some Arab partners, who are increasingly concerned about US consistency in the region.

Three of the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries were observers in the exercise, a significant uptick over prior years. One observer state, the UAE, already formally left a US-led multinational maritime security coalition after becoming frustrated by American inaction versus Iran.

Sending a Clear Message

Fortunately, the recent US offensive against the Iran-backed Houthis has countered this narrative.

With over 85 airstrikes in just three days and the deployment of a second carrier strike group to the region, the US is reinforcing its commitment to security in the Middle East and demonstrating its continued ability to project power.

To maintain this momentum, Washington must stay the course. Halting Houthi aggression is crucial not only for ensuring the flow of commercial shipping through the Red Sea but also for reinforcing US credibility and regional trust.

A failure to follow through on these efforts could raise doubts about US resolve, and could embolden other actors to challenge American interests in other parts of the world.

Sustaining Pressure

The US campaign should focus on targeting key areas of Houthi operations, including command and control, communication networks, logistics, and leadership.

American leaders should also be clear that the campaign is not time-bound and will persist as long as necessary, avoiding complacency even if the Houthis temporarily halt their attacks.

Furthermore, Washington should encourage European partners to step up their contributions, particularly in maritime interdiction and intelligence-sharing efforts, to curb Houthi rearmament and protect regional stability.

It is also essential for the US to hold Iran accountable for its support of Houthi actions. Despite Tehran’s recent denials, there is ample evidence linking Iran to the Houthis’ activities.

Washington must ensure this lasts. Continued Houthi attacks on Israel or maritime vessels should elicit direct US strikes on Iranian regime assets with direct ties to Houthi support. Nothing is as deadly to credibility as a redline unenforced.

Signaling to adversaries and partners that it is willing to use force to preserve critical interests in the Middle East and beyond requires the US to make good on its promise to halt Houthi aggression. Failure to do so will send dangerous signals across the globe about US resolve — or lack thereof.

VADM John “Fozzie” Miller, USN (ret.) is former Commander of the US Fifth Fleet and a participant in the Jewish Institute for National Security of America’s (JINSA) 2018 Generals and Admirals Program.

RADM Paul Becker, USN (ret.) is former Director for Intelligence (J2) of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, former Director for Intelligence of US Naval Forces Central Command, a participant in JINSA’s 2024 Generals and Admirals Program, and a member of JINSA’s Board of Advisors.

Yoni Tobin is a senior policy analyst at JINSA.

Originally published in The Defense Post.