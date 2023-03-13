Analysis: International Sanctions on Iran are About to Collapse

The multilateral United Nations (UN) sanctions regime on Iran is falling apart. Without action, it will collapse in October 2025. But the ability to exert international pressure on Iran will begin eroding much earlier—the majority of European sanctions against Iran are set to end in October 2023.

Beginning in 2006, the UN started imposing a series of international sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran in response to its growing nuclear program and support for international terrorism. Consolidated into UN Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2231 in 2015, these sanctions have started to expire.

