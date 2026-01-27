Iran Striking U.S. Targets Would Be “Suicidal” | JINSA Senior Fellow John Hannah on NewsNation

With Iran threatening military action “like never before” against the United States and its allies, and a U.S. carrier strike group nearing the Persian Gulf, JINSA Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah joined NewsNation to discuss the latest.

Hannah noted that the Iranian regime, in its presently weak state, would have to be “suicidal” to strike U.S. or Israeli targets and invite a major war with either country—particularly as a U.S. carrier strike group sits just 200 miles away from Iran’s shores.