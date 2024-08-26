Iran Won’t Give Up on Attacking Donald Trump

The FBI just announced that Iran was responsible for hacking the Trump campaign as part of a plot to disrupt the campaign.

More worrying is that Iran was actively working toward killing Trump. The FBI has arrested and charged a Pakistani man who traveled to Iran before returning to the United States and trying to hire a hitman to kill someone with a security detail who had hurt the Muslim world. It is quite likely Trump was the intended target. The Secret Service took the threat seriously enough to increase Trump’s security. Moreover, Iran has a history of plotting—and carrying out—violent attacks in the United States, including against former senior officials using similar methodology.

Iran tried to hire a Mexican cartel in 2011 to kill the Saudi ambassador to Washington by bombing a popular Washington, DC, restaurant. More recently, Iran sought revenge against former Trump administration officials and U.S. military leaders involved in the January 2020 strike that killed Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani. It tried to find a hitman to kill former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton for $300,000.

But government officials have not been the only targets of Iranian plots. In 2023, three men were arrested for taking money to kill Masih Alinejad, a vocal human rights critic of the Iranian regime and an American citizen. One of the men was found with a loaded AK-47 outside Alinejad’s New York City home.

As concerning as these prior plots are, Iran’s attempt to assassinate a former president and current presidential candidate rises to a new level of brazenness. It demonstrates how American weakness has emboldened Tehran to pursue reckless actions.

Iran has flourished under the Biden-Harris administration. Iran oil exports have jumped from about 500,000 barrels per day in late 2020 to about 2 million barrels per day today. Billions in Iranian financial reserves have been unfrozen in banks and accessed by Tehran. Tehran’s nuclear program has expanded unimpeded.