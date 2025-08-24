Israel Pounds Gaza City, Vows to Expand Offensive



JINSA’s Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah appeared on LiveNOW from FOX to provide an update on the latest developments as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is preparing to expand its operations across central Gaza.

Hannah told LiveNOW’s Stephanie Coueignoux that “unless there’s military pressure on Hamas, it has almost zero incentive … to liberate any hostages at all.” Hannah added that Hamas continues to “terrorize its own people,” despite its overall military command structure having “been decimated” by Israel’s aggressive military operations.