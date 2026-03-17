Israel’s Former National Security Advisor: Israel and the United States Have a Clear Strategy

Israel announced that it killed Iran’s national security chief, Ali Larijani, and the head of the Basij forces, Gholamreza Soleimani. Maj Gen (ret.) Yaakov Amidror, Israel’s former National Security Advisor and Distinguished Fellow at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), analyzed these developments and their strategic implication with Naomi Segal of Kan.

According to Major General (ret.) Amidror, “Israel and the United States of America have a clear strategy: to make the regime in Iran weaker and weaker every day.”

General (res.) Amidror, who also previously served as Israel’s military intelligence analysis chief, discussed the far-ranging strategic impact of Israel’s decapitation strikes. He described how Ali Larijani “promoted the destruction of Israel and the death of America, and tried to spread terrorism around the world.” Larijani, according to General (res.) Amidror, was Iran’s “leading decisionmaker, no question” following the elimination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei at the start of the war.

Referring to Gholamreza Soleimani, he stated that the Basij forces Soleimani led “were the main forces used by the authorities to oppress the demonstrators” in January and that his elimination may make it harder for Iran to suppress popular uprisings in the future.

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