PRESS RELEASE: JINSA Congratulates Visiting Fellow BG Effie Defrin on Becoming Head of the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit

March 10, 2025

Washington, DC – The Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) congratulates IDF Brigadier General Effie Defrin on his appointment to serve as the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) Spokesperson.

Since September 2024, BG Defrin has been a Visiting Fellow at JINSA’s Gemunder Center for Defense and Strategy. During his fellowship, he published several papers, including on securing the Philadelphi Corridor between Gaza and Egypt and suppressing Iran’s Ring of Fire in Lebanon. Most recently, on February 25, he participated in a JINSA webinar with another JINSA Visiting Fellow, IDF BG Shai Klapper, on the challenges for Israel in Lebanon.

Before that, BG Defrin headed the IDF’s International Cooperation Division, and was a combat officer, suffering a near-fatal wound in the 2006 Second Lebanon War.

BG Defrin participated in the JINSA-Zuckerman program for active-duty Israeli brigadier generals and colonels, which educates participants about U.S. foreign policy. The departing IDF Spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, participated in the same program.

JINSA President & CEO Dr. Michael Makovsky said of BG Defrin’s appointment, “Effie is a super guy, decent and honest, with deep international experience and strong communications skills. He’ll need to draw upon those skills in this new, very difficult position amid war and a challenging media environment. Under his leadership, I am confident that the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit will continue to operate with professionalism, responsibility, and ethical guidance, maintaining transparency and credibility, just as he has demonstrated throughout his distinguished service. JINSA wishes Effie the best of luck.”

JINSA Senior Vice President for Israeli Affairs IDF Major General (ret.) Yaacov Ayish, who served as BG Defrin’s commander in the military, said, “Effie’s combat experience, and particularly his command of a battalion during the Second Lebanon War, where he was wounded and demonstrated extraordinary resilience throughout his recovery, is a testament to Effie’s unwavering dedication and leadership, even in the most challenging circumstances. These qualities will undoubtedly serve Effie well as he takes on this vital role, navigating the complexities of public diplomacy and strategic communications.”

