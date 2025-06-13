JINSA President and CEO Michael Makovsky on LiveNOW from Fox (6.13.25)

JINSA President & CEO Michael Makovsky joined LiveNOW’s Austin Westfall to discuss Israel’s dozens of airstrikes on Iran following an official Israeli announcement that based on new intelligence findings, Iran is nearing the point of no return in its race toward a nuclear weapon. Dr. Makovsky spoke about Israel’s targeting, including “hitting the leadership more than people expected,” and why Israel is pursuing a decapitation strategy now in addition to targeting military and nuclear sites.