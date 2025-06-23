JINSA President and CEO Michael Makovsky on LiveNOW from Fox (6.23.25)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

JINSA President and CEO Michael Makovsky, PhD, joined LiveNOW from Fox’s Andrew Craft to discuss the historic American strikes against Iran’s three primary nuclear facilities, including the first-ever use in combat of GBU-57 bunker-busting munitions to neutralize Iran’s underground Fordo site.

Makovsky noted the threat Iran poses not just to Iran, but also the United States, sharing with LiveNow his analysis that the U.S. strike, despite the opposition of “naysayers and isolationists,” was fully in line with President Trump’s “America first” ideology.