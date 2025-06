JINSA Randi and Charles Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah on LiveNOW from Fox (6.17.25)

John Hannah, JINSA’s Randi and Charles Wax Senior Fellow, joined LiveNOW from Fox to assess the latest developments in the Israel-Iran fullscale war as it continues escalating. In the backdrop, the United States has begun increasing military deployments to the region, including the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier.