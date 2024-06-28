Press Release: JINSA’s Michael Makovsky and Delegation Meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

June 28, 2024

Tel Aviv, Israel – Yesterday, the Jewish Institute for National Security of America led a delegation of 12 recently retired U.S. generals and admirals to Israel for a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, cabinet members, and Israeli military officials. The delegation was briefed on Israeli’s ongoing military operations and security challenges they face in the region.

Delegation members had the opportunity to ask questions and gain an understanding of the Israeli perspective of the U.S.-Israel partnership, and how the two countries can better work together.

“Israel is fighting a war against the Iran terror axis—in Gaza, but also maybe soon against Hezbollah in Lebanon—on behalf of not just itself, but the United States and Western civilization,” said JINSA President and CEO Michael Makovsky. “By coming to Israel with JINSA, these retired U.S. general and admirals have demonstrated how greatly they value Israel as an American partner. And, by meeting with us at the highest levels, Israel and the IDF have reaffirmed the importance they place on both U.S. support and JINSA’s work.”

The meeting covered Iran’s multi-front war against Israel; the need for the United States and Israel to stand together against this common threat to Western civilization, including through military assistance and arms sales; the benefits of a U.S.-Israel mutual defense treaty; the challenge of social media-fueled misinformation and anti-Semitism; and the potential for achieving Israeli-Saudi normalization.

A strong U.S.-Israel security relationship is essential for advancing U.S. national security interests in the Middle East. The delegation is part of JINSA’s Generals and Admirals Program annual trip to Israel which fosters an exchange between the military and political leadership of both countries.

The 2024 JINSA Generals and Admirals Delegation Members include:

ADM Harry Harris Jr., USN (ret.) — fmr. Commander, U.S. Pacific Command

LTG Stephen Fogarty, USA (ret.) — fmr. Commanding General, U.S. Army Cyber Command

LTG Charles Hooper, USA (ret.) — fmr. Director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency

VADM Mary Jackson, USN (ret.) — fmr. 6th Commander, Navy Installations Command

VADM Colin Kilrain, USN (ret.) — fmr. Assistant to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

LtGen John Jansen, USMC (ret.) — fmr. Deputy Commandant for Programs and Resources

Lt Gen Charles Moore, USAF (ret.) — fmr. Deputy Commander, U.S. Cyber Command

LtGen Steven Rudder, USMC (ret.) — fmr. Commanding General, United States Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

LtGen George Smith, USMC (ret.) — fmr. Commanding General, I Marine Expeditionary Force

LtGen Mark Wise, USMC (ret.) — fmr. Deputy Commandant for Aviation

RADM Paul Becker, USN (ret.) — fmr. Director for Intelligence, Joint Staff (J2)

MajGen John Ewers, USMC (ret.) — fmr. 19th Staff Judge Advocate to the Commandant of the Marine Corps

As a token of the organization’s appreciation, Makovsky presented the prime minister with a JINSA branded baseball and bat.

About JINSA’s Generals and Admirals Program:

JINSA’s Generals and Admirals (G&A) Program was created in 1981 to educate recently retired U.S. generals and admirals – representatives of the country’s most credible institution, the military – about Israel’s unique security challenges and the importance of a strong U.S.-Israel relationship for America’s national security. To date, more than 500 retired U.S. generals and admirals have participated on the G&A Program, including service chiefs and combatant commanders.

