JINSA President & CEO Michael Makovsky Speaks at JNS International Policy Summit

JINSA President and CEO Michael Makovsky, PhD spoke at the JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem on April 28, appearing alongside other leading policy experts on a panel to discuss U.S.-Israel relations.

Dr. Makovsky spoke about the ongoing U.S. campaign targeting the Iran-backed Houthis, the “momentous change in the bilateral relationship” represented by Israel’s 2021 move to the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility, and the potential trajectory of U.S. and Israeli policy towards the Iranian nuclear weapons program.