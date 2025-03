JINSA’s Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah on NewsNation Live (3.16.25)

JINSA’s Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah joined NewsNation Live to discuss the U.S. launching major strikes against the Houthis on March 15 in response to the Iran-backed terror group’s year-long projectile attack campaign against commercial shipping as well as U.S. naval vessels and Israeli soil.