JINSA President & CEO Michael Makovsky Testifies Before Congress on Iran

Wednesday, September 13

2:00pm EST

On September 13, JINSA CEO & President Michael Makovsky testified before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability’s Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs.

The hearing, “A Dangerous Strategy: Examining the Biden Administration’s Failures on Iran,” examined the Biden administration’s policies toward the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the undeclared nuclear agreement that may have been reached.

During the hearing, Makovsky testified that:

“There needs to be a radical change in U.S. strategy and policy toward Iran. Instead of acceptance of the Tehran regime, our strategic aim should be regime collapse. Instead of nuclear acquiescence, we should pursue prevention. Instead of non-confrontation, we should create a credible military threat and pressure Iran on every front and roll back their regional gains. And we should strengthen our regional allies, especially Israel, the only country with the will to confront and roll back Iran and prevent it from becoming nuclear. All this would advance our strategic interests in the Middle East and across the globe.“

