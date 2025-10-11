No Parties Want to Get “On the Wrong Side” of President Trump | JINSA Senior Fellow John Hannah on NewsNation

JINSA’s Randi and Charles Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah, former top national security advisor to U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, joined NewsNation to discuss the historic Gaza ceasefire deal and his views on why the deal has a strong chance of holding.

According to Hannah, the vigorous engagement of the United States in brokering the agreement gives the deal teeth and increases the ceasefire’s chance of lasting. Hannah noted that all relevant parties fear “getting on the wrong side” of President Donald Trump and jeopardizing the current ceasefire.