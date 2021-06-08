Pledges to Restore Israel’s Defenses Must Go Beyond the Iron Dome

President Joe Biden’s pledge, reiterated by some Republican senators, to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome interceptors following the recent Gaza war is most welcome. But they should go further. Another class of weapons — precision-guided munitions (PGMs) — also were vital in the latest fighting, and they will prove even more important in confronting the far greater dangers facing Israel: a nuclear Iran and the growing prospect of a major war to prevent it…

Michael Makovsky is president and CEO of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America and a former Pentagon official. Gen. (ret.) Charles Wald, former deputy commander of U.S. European Command, is a distinguished fellow at JINSA’s Gemunder Center for Defense and Strategy.

Read full op-ed originally published in The Hill