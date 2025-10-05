President Trump Staking “His Own Reputation” on Gaza Peace Plan | JINSA’s John Hannah on Fox News

JINSA Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah joined Fox News to discuss the U.S.-Israel peace plan currently before Hamas and the likelihood it will come to fruition.

Hannah observed that coercing Hamas into accepting the deal would be a “major diplomatic achievement” for the Trump administration. However, Hannah noted that despite the fact that President Trump has placed his “credibility” and his “reputation” on the line by throwing his weight behind the proposal, Hamas has yet to fully agree to its terms.