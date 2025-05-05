PRESS RELEASE: Israeli-U.S. Gaza Plan Borrows Heavily from JINSA/Vandenberg Report

Washington, DC – The Israeli-U.S. Gaza humanitarian assistance strategy, approved by the Israeli government today, as publicly described, appears to borrow heavily from the two key recommendations contained in a February 2024 bipartisan task force report, The Day After: A Plan for Gaza, released by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America and the Vandenberg Coalition.

The JINSA/Vandenberg Gaza Futures Task Force report’s first recommendation was for the creation of a private non-profit entity with multinational sponsorship to oversee the financing and operations of humanitarian aid distribution outside the control of Hamas. Referred to as the “Trust for Gaza Relief and Reconstruction” in the report, the entity in the Israeli-U.S. plan will apparently be called the “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.”

The second key recommendation of the JINSA/Vandenberg report picked up on in the new Israeli-U.S. arrangement is the central role that private security contractors (PSCs) could beneficially play in securing the activities of the Foundation. PSCs were utilized earlier this year in a “proof-of-concept” phase, managing Palestinian vehicle inspections in the Gaza Strip under the ceasefire agreement.

John Hannah, JINSA senior fellow and task force chairman, issued the following statement:

“Much remains to be learned about the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation in terms of international participation and sources of financing, as well as its management, personnel, and how it will operate on the ground, including in terms of the role and composition of PSCs and their rules of engagement, oversight, relations with the IDF, etc.

“There will no doubt be significant differences between the original concepts contained in the JINSA/Vandenberg report more than a year ago and how those ideas will be applied and implemented in today’s different context and conditions, both internationally as well as in Gaza.”

