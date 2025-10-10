“Some Optimism, Finally” for Future of the Middle East | JINSA Senior Fellow John Hannah on The Hill’s Sunrise

JINSA’s Randi and Charles Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah, former top national security advisor to U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, joined The Hill to discuss the historic Gaza ceasefire and where the region may go from here.

Hannah noted that with the onset of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement that both Hamas and Israel have acceded to, there is a real possibility of “something better” replacing years of war and strife in the Middle East, despite the many “hurdles to overcome” as the peace plan gets implemented in the months ahead.