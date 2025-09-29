“The Problem All Along Has Been Hamas” | JINSA Senior Fellow John Hannah on LiveNOW from FOX

JINSA’s Randi and Charles Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah, former top national security advisor to the U.S. vice president, spoke with LiveNOW’s Andy Mac about U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement that the two leaders have agreed on a peace plan for Gaza.

However, Hannah noted his skepticism that Hamas will agree to the terms of the deal, sharing his view that it is a “long shot” that the terrorist group will agree to a deal that requires its “complete and total disarmament” in the Gaza Strip.