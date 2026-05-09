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The U.S. Blockade of Iran Is a Means, Not an End

National Interest - Friday, May 8, 2026 by Michael Makovsky, PhD and Blaise Misztal and |
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Michael Makovsky, PhD, is President and CEO of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA).
Blaise Misztal is Vice President for Policy at JINSA.

Read the full article in the The National Interest.