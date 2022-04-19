It’s Time to End the Iran Nuclear Deal Once and For All

The nuclear agreement currently being finalized with Iran will directly endanger the national security of the United States and our regional partners. Having already offered Iran too many concessions and opportunities to take yes for an answer, the Biden administration is long overdue in walking away from this deal. If a deal nevertheless is reached, Congress must reject it.

Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine already is making painfully clear what little can actually be done to confront naked aggression by a nuclear-armed adversary, even when America and many of its closest allies are resolutely united in the face of such clear and present threats.

And now, with Moscow playing a key role, the new nuclear agreement will ultimately enable Iran — for decades, the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans — to cast its own nuclear shadow over the Middle East.

Such a deal is too dangerous for America. That’s why we joined 46 retired U.S. generals and admirals in opposing it in an open letter organized by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA).

General Chuck Wald is a former deputy commander of U.S. European Command and a Distinguished Fellow at JINSA. Vice admiral John Bird commanded the U.S. 7th Fleet and is a member of JINSA’s Iran Policy Project.

Originally published in The Hill.