PRESS RELEASE: Trump’s Blockade Hits Iranian Regime’s Economic Lifeline. JINSA Recommends These Next Moves.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 13, 2026

Contact: Blake Johnson

bjohnson@jinsa.org

JINSA CEO Dr. Michael Makovsky: Trump’s Blockade Hits Iranian Regime’s Economic Lifeline

Washington, DC – The following is a statement from, Michael Makovsky, President and CEO of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, on the implementation of President Donald Trump’s blockade of Iranian ports:

“We commend President Trump blockading Iranina oil exports, which JINSA proposed back in January, demanding U.S. action after the Tehran regime violated his redline against killing civilian demonstrators.

“This blockade will weaken the regime by undercutting its primary source of income, either forcing it to make concessions or ensuring that it will be denied the resources to rebuild its instruments of terror.

“President Trump might next consider taking over or destroying Kharg Island, through which Iran experts most of its oil, if Iran doesn’t agree to permitting the removal of its enriched uranium and destruction of its nuclear facilities.”

Insight: Quarantine Iran’s Oil to Collapse the Regime (Jan 2026)

Report: Credibility and Collapse: U.S. Policy Options Toward Iranian Protests (Jan 2026)

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