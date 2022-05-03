The US Should Embrace its Role as the World’s Armory Against Aggression

Arming Ukraine enjoys overwhelming bipartisan support in Washington. But the United States should not stop there. Instead, President Biden and Congress should transform their Ukraine policy into a global strategy — America should become an armory against aggression.

Last Thursday, President Biden proposed $33 billion in military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. That same day, the House of Representatives joined the Senate in updating a World War II-era law to enable quickly arming Ukraine. The original legislation — the Lend-Lease Act — was inspired by President Franklin Roosevelt’s vision of America as an arsenal of democracy…

Michael Makovsky, a former Pentagon official, is the President and CEO of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) and the author of Churchill’s Promised Land.