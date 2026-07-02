Watch Webinar – 1,000 Days of War

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This week marks a gruesome milestone: 1,000 days will have passed since Hamas infiltrated southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing approximately 1,200 people and taking over 250 mostly civilian hostages. It also marks 1,000 days of war for Israel, on seven fronts, its longest war. In that time, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has dismantled Hamas’ control of Gaza, returned the hostages home, severely degraded Hezbollah, contributed to the collapse of the Assad regime in Syria, and taken the fight, alongside the United States, directly to the regime in Iran. While Israel’s military maintains buffer zones in Gaza, southern Lebanon, and Syria, Iran and its proxy network remain poised to rebuild themselves and resume their aggression.

To discuss the dramatic changes in Israel and the rest of the Middle East over the 1,000 days since October 7, 2023, JINSA hosted a webinar featuring JINSA Distinguished Fellow and former National Security Advisor to Israel’s Prime Minister, IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror, and JINSA’s Julian (z”l) and Jenny Josephson Senior Vice President for Israeli Affairs, IDF MG (ret.) Yaacov Ayish.

The discussion was moderated by JINSA VP for Policy Blaise Misztal.